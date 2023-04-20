No injuries reported in Blue Lakes Boulevard North crash

Twin Falls Police officers are trying to determine why a sedan and pick-up truck hit each other...
Twin Falls Police officers are trying to determine why a sedan and pick-up truck hit each other head-on, resulting in the Chevy Malibu catching fire.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:31 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A two-vehicle crash shut down Blue Lakes Boulevard North in Twin Falls Wednesday night.

The incident happened in front of the Wilson Bates Discount Center, involving a 2011 Chevy Malibu and a 2021 Ford Ranger in a head-on collision.

A car caught on fire following a head-on collision on Blue Lakes Boulevard North in Twin Falls.
A car caught on fire following a head-on collision on Blue Lakes Boulevard North in Twin Falls.(KMVT)

The Malibu actually caught on fire and the entire front end was engulfed in flames.

No one sustained any injuries or needed extrication.

All lanes of travel were blocked for a little more than an hour and opened just before Thursday morning.

Idaho State Police, Twin Falls Fire and Twin Falls Police all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Rene Castro
Update: Suspect arrested in killing of Nyssa Police officer
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Two vehicle fatality crash, north of Nampa
Two vehicle fatality crash, north of Nampa

Latest News

Boise Jr. High teacher arrested for rape and sexual battery, placed on administrative leave
Jr. High teacher in Boise arrested for rape and sexual battery, placed on administrative leave
Wednesday evening's online weather update {4/19/2023}
Controlled burns common this time of year.
Controlled burns are heating up; what to know before you burn in southern Idaho
Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, wearing a cowboy hat, yells through the closed Ada County...
Judge issues arrest warrant for Ammon Bundy for failing to appear