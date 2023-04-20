No injuries reported in Blue Lakes Boulevard North crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A two-vehicle crash shut down Blue Lakes Boulevard North in Twin Falls Wednesday night.

The incident happened in front of the Wilson Bates Discount Center, involving a 2011 Chevy Malibu and a 2021 Ford Ranger in a head-on collision.

A car caught on fire following a head-on collision on Blue Lakes Boulevard North in Twin Falls. (KMVT)

The Malibu actually caught on fire and the entire front end was engulfed in flames.

No one sustained any injuries or needed extrication.

All lanes of travel were blocked for a little more than an hour and opened just before Thursday morning.

Idaho State Police, Twin Falls Fire and Twin Falls Police all responded to the scene.

