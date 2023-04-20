TFFD takes part in rope rescue exercises; important training in life saving maneuvers

The most common threat seen when firefighters are working in confined spaces is atmospheric hazards.
TFFD takes part in rope rescue exercises; important training in life saving maneuvers
TFFD takes part in rope rescue exercises; important training in life saving maneuvers(KMVT-NEWS)
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department has started its “rope rescue exercise” at the Rose Street facility.

Members of fire departments from across the Magic Valley got together to start their first training session that involves confined spaces with rope rescues.

The most common threat seen when firefighters are working in confined spaces is atmospheric hazards.

These affect air quality and presents immediate dangers to fire personnel. Josh Palmer, Spokesperson for the City of Twin Falls says, all this training will help the community in feeling protected.

“They do a lot of services, and one that they do offer is - we call it ‘confined space and high-angle rescue with ropes. A good example is Amalgamated Sugar… companies like that, that have areas where there is confined spaces that may be difficult to get into... We may have to do a rope repel into it – they’re trained to do rescues in those types of situations,” said Palmer.

The Twin Falls Fire Department hosts their - rope rescue training - at least once a year for their fire personnel - as well as for other departments to participate in.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Rene Castro
Update: Suspect arrested in killing of Nyssa Police officer
FLDS leader Warren Jeffs and his defense team are stoic as the guilty verdict is read.
Former FLDS Church members plead with Utah officials for help finding missing children

Latest News

Concerns of youth vaping on the rise across the Magic Valley
Concerns of youth vaping on the rise across the Magic Valley
Twin Falls Police officers are trying to determine why a sedan and pick-up truck hit each other...
No injuries reported in Blue Lakes crash Wednesday night
Boise Jr. High teacher arrested for rape and sexual battery, placed on administrative leave
Jr. High teacher in Boise arrested for rape and sexual battery, placed on administrative leave
Wednesday evening's online weather update {4/19/2023}