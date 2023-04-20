TFFD takes part in rope rescue exercises; important training in life saving maneuvers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department has started its “rope rescue exercise” at the Rose Street facility.

Members of fire departments from across the Magic Valley got together to start their first training session that involves confined spaces with rope rescues.

The most common threat seen when firefighters are working in confined spaces is atmospheric hazards.

These affect air quality and presents immediate dangers to fire personnel. Josh Palmer, Spokesperson for the City of Twin Falls says, all this training will help the community in feeling protected.

“They do a lot of services, and one that they do offer is - we call it ‘confined space and high-angle rescue with ropes. A good example is Amalgamated Sugar… companies like that, that have areas where there is confined spaces that may be difficult to get into... We may have to do a rope repel into it – they’re trained to do rescues in those types of situations,” said Palmer.

The Twin Falls Fire Department hosts their - rope rescue training - at least once a year for their fire personnel - as well as for other departments to participate in.

