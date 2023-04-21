Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser to be held on Tuesday

The event is to help the South Central Community Action Partnership (Source: KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley)(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Community Action Partnership is gearing up to hold one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, the 14th annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser.

The Empty Bowls Fundraiser raises awareness on just how many people go to bed hungry, which is why it’s called the Empty Bowls Fundraiser.

In 2022, South Central Community Action Partnership provided food to more than 12,000 people, which amounts to more than 3 million pounds of food.

Right now they are running out of room to store all of the food at their warehouse, so empty bowls will begin raising money to expand that.

“Now we’re in a situation where we don’t have enough space to store the food that is coming in so sometimes when it comes in, we don’t have the space to do it and we have to send it down the road, so what we are hoping to do, and Empty Bowls is going to help us start this, is create a Capital Campaign so we can build onto our current warehouse that we have here,” said Ken Robinette, the CEO of SCCAP.

Empty Bowls is being held at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Merchant Building on Tuesday, April 25 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

For more information, visit this link.

