Buhl softball hands Kimberly softball first loss of season; prep sports scores
The Kimberly and Buhl baseball teams split a doubleheader
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:54 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly softball team is undefeated no more.
In the first game of a doubleheader against Buhl Thursday, the Indians got the best of the Bulldogs. In game two, Kimberly won to earn a split.
GAME ONE
Buhl 3, Kimberly 1
GAME TWO
Kimberly 8, Buhl 2
Kimberly, 16-1 overall, still holds a two-game Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) lead over Buhl (12-4 overall). There is just about a week left in the regular season.
BASEBALL
GAME ONE
Buhl 7, Kimberly 5
GAME TWO
Kimberly 7, Buhl 4
Both teams are 6-1 in SCIC play.
Twin Falls 8, Mountain Home 0
Twin Falls 7, Mountain Home 5
