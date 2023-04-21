Buhl softball hands Kimberly softball first loss of season; prep sports scores

The Kimberly and Buhl baseball teams split a doubleheader
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:54 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly softball team is undefeated no more.

In the first game of a doubleheader against Buhl Thursday, the Indians got the best of the Bulldogs. In game two, Kimberly won to earn a split.

GAME ONE

Buhl 3, Kimberly 1

GAME TWO

Kimberly 8, Buhl 2

Kimberly, 16-1 overall, still holds a two-game Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) lead over Buhl (12-4 overall). There is just about a week left in the regular season.

BASEBALL

GAME ONE

Buhl 7, Kimberly 5

GAME TWO

Kimberly 7, Buhl 4

Both teams are 6-1 in SCIC play.

Twin Falls 8, Mountain Home 0

Twin Falls 7, Mountain Home 5

