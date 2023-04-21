Canyon Ridge recognized as one of the ESPN Top-5 schools in the nation for unified athletic programs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The gym inside Canyon Ridge High School was rocking Friday afternoon - as the school was honored with a very prestigious recognition.

Canyon Ridge was honored as an ‘ESPN Top 5 Special Olympics Unified Champion’ Banner School.

The Riverhawks were chosen because the school met all the national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy, and respect.

The honor, sponsored by ESPN and Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools, recognizes schools across the county whose efforts to support special needs athletes and participants that go above and beyond what’s expected.

Special Olympics Idaho CEO, Kristi Kraft says this honor is a testament to the student body at Canyon Ridge, and their willingness to be as inclusive as possible.

“When our youth are involved, it’s always a success out into our community. We have a lot of leaders in school who will eventually become business owners and people out in the world that will continue to bring that inclusion into those jobs,” said Kraft.

Twin Falls Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Brady Dickinson says since day one – it’s been the goal of Canyon Ridge to be a place where everyone is welcomed.

“When Canyon Ridge opened in 2009, it was our missions and visions for the school was to create a school where every student felt welcomed. The way we’ve been able to infuse Special Olympics and be able to find activities to celebrate all the students in the school – I think has been moving. I’m just really proud of the efforts here at this school and the opportunities they’ve give every child,” said Dr. Dickinson.

Canyon Ridge has roughly 50 unified sport and partner athletes who are constant participants.

These athletes participate in a range of sports and activities including soccer, basketball, track, bowling and ESports.

