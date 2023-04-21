CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trooper rams into truck driving the wrong way on interstate

A Utah Highway Trooper rammed into a truck that was traveling the wrong way on the interstate. (KSTU, UTAH HIGHWAY PATROL, CNN)
By Darienne DeBrule
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SANDY, Utah (KSTU) - A Utah highway patrol trooper is being called a hero after he risked his life to stop a wrong-way driver who was going full speed.

The incident happened on Interstate 80 and was caught on dashcam video.

When Nicole McCoy answered a phone call from her husband Tuesday, he had a startling reason for coming home late from work.

“I’ve had him call me before on his way home and say ‘Hey I’m going to be late. I’m on a crash.’ So, in my head that’s what I heard. And then I was like, ‘Wait a minute, you just said you were in a crash.’ And I was like, ‘Did you have a tire blow?’ And he was like, ‘No, I was in a head-on,’” she said.

Nicole McCoy’s husband, Sgt. Chad McCoy, had risked his life and drove into the path of a car traveling in the wrong direction to stop it from endangering others.

“I just finished my shift in Salt Lake County, so I crossed over into Tooele County. I didn’t hear anything on the radio at that time,” Chad McCoy said. “I just noticed cars moving to the right and then a truck facing the wrong direction. And then I realized it’s actually traveling at a pretty high rate of speed.”

McCoy had just seconds to make a decision. Dashcam video shows the moment he intentionally hit the wrong-way driver.

“I just tried to get the best angle that I could to try and get them to stop,” he said.

McCoy has received praise from many for his heroic actions, but to him, he’s just doing his job.

“I just see myself as a regular trooper. I really think we all have that mindset,” Chad McCoy said. “We all come to work every day, just trying to keep people safe.”

In Tuesday’s crash, everyone involved was able to return home, but Col. Michael Rapich with the Utah Highway Patrol said that’s not always the case.

“Wrong-way driving instances often, way too often, have severe outcomes and tragic outcomes,” Rapich said. “This includes fatalities and life-threatening injuries. When crashes involving wrong-way drivers occur, they’re violent, they’re tragic and they’re horrible.”

Chad McCoy is grateful he was able to come home to Nicole McCoy, his wife of 12 years, and their four kids.

“Just seeing him, I just wanted to hug him, but I was like ‘Oh, I didn’t know if he was injured,’” Nicole McCoy said. “So, it was more he’s standing, he’s alive, he’s breathing so let’s make sure we can get him to the doctor.”

Chad McCoy says he was checked out medically and should be cleared to return to Utah’s roads next week.

Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Two vehicle fatality crash, north of Nampa

