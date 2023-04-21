Fenstermaker, David A.

BURLEY—David A. Fenstermaker, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Cassia Regional Hospital, in Burley.

He was born November 6, 1934, in the Declo area at his Grandpa and Grandma Manning’s home, to Dave and Pearl Manning Fenstermaker. He was raised in the Paul, ID area and attended schools in Heyburn.

He married the love of his life Darlene Bunn, on July 3, 1955, in Burley. Together they shared 66 years together. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, wintering in Arizona for several years and visiting with anyone who would listen.

He worked various jobs throughout his life including bartending and working at Simplots where he retired. He was a member of the BPOE Elks lodge for 63 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene; one son, David Alan; his parents, Dave and Pearl; and one sister, Janice Gallegos.

He is survived by his sons, Dan (Dena), Don (Manilla), and his daughter, Darena (Roger) Wageman; one brother-in-law, Manuel Gallegos; and one sister-in-law, Freida Bunn; ten grandkids; and several great-grandkids.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.