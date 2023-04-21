Final report on 2022 Jerome County officer-involved shooting released

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minidoka County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released their final report on the officer involved shooting of Arlo Dillon Campbell that happened on September 20th of 2022 in Jerome County.

According to the report written by Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson, he found no evidence to support criminal charges against the officers that were involved in the incident with Campbell on Valley Road.

In the report it states that Campbell was wanted on a variety of warrants dating back to June of 2022 for various felonies and drug related crimes.

And on September 13th an officer’s safety bulletin was released by the Idaho Criminal Intelligence Center that stated that Campbell was aware of his outstanding warrants and was waiting for law enforcement to find him so he could kill as many officers as possible by the use of firearms and homemade explosives.

Then when Jerome County Sheriff’s Officers encountered Campbell on September 20th, 2022 and tried to pull him over for a traffic stop - Campbell refused to yield to officers, drove to his house at 801 Valley Road and began to engage law enforcement verbally and by use of homemade bombs and by gunfire.

At which time a Jerome County Corporal felt that his life, and the life of other officers were in danger so he returned fire with a rifle that struck and killed Campbell.

Campbell was discovered with a .22 caliber Marlin rifle.

Stevenson writes at the end of his report that after conferring with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, the opinion is that the officers involved acted reasonably and lawfully and there is no evidence to support criminal charges against the officers involved.

