Fit and Well Idaho: Spring allergies

Symptoms usually include a runny nose, itch and watery eyes, a cough or a sore throat.
Early spring is when plants begin to blossom, this can lead to a flare up in those seasonal...
Early spring is when plants begin to blossom, this can lead to a flare up in those seasonal allergies.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the world wakes up again after the long winter, seasonal allergies can impact people’s abilities to breathe.

Tree pollen, grasses, weeds, and flowers are usually the main culprits of seasonal allergies during April and May.

Symptoms usually include a runny nose, itch and watery eyes, a cough or a sore throat.

Many of these symptoms can be confused with a virus, but one of the main differing factors is with allergies, you should not have a fever.

Dr. Josh Hansen with St. Luke’s says there are a few things you can do to relieve the symptoms.

“During a known season, and if they kind of know what triggers their allergies, you should be taking things similar to Zyrtec or Claritin, I really do like when people utilize intranasal steroids, such as Flonase or Nasacort, or similar products because they help with inflammation up in the sinuses,” said Dr. Joshua Hansen, a family medicine doctor.

Of course, if the over the counter medicines are not helping ease your allergies, always talk to your doctor to see if something more needs to be done.

