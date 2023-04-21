Flames engulf Highland High School in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pocatello Fire Department reports around four in the morning they got a call about a structure fire at the D building at Highland High School.

They say once the fire is out, they will begin to investigate what caused the early morning fire. The full damage to the school is unknown currently.

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District released a statement saying in part they will hold a meeting to discuss how to move forward.

They say the safety of their learners and staff is most important and they will update information as they have it.

State officials have been reacting to the news of the fire this morning via social media.

Idaho Governor Brad Little Tweeted the following statement:

“My office is working with Supt. Debbie Critchfield @4idahostudents & local officials to ensure the safety of students & staff & to determine the school district’s needs. Thank you to the firefighters & first responders working so hard to keep everyone safe!”

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield issued the following statement after this morning’s fire at Highland High School in Pocatello.

“My heart goes out to the Pocatello community and our Highland High School students and faculty after the devastating fire at their school. This loss is about more than just facilities.”

“I’ve been in contact with Superintendent Howell to offer additional support wherever it’s needed. I’ve also been in contact with Governor Little and his team and State Board of Education leadership to coordinate assistance. We are ready to provide any support that’s needed now and in the coming days and months.”

