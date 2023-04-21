Flames engulf Highland High School in Pocatello

They say once the fire is out, they will begin to investigate what caused the early morning fire.
Flames engulf Highland High School in Pocatello
Flames engulf Highland High School in Pocatello(KMVT-NEWS)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pocatello Fire Department reports around four in the morning they got a call about a structure fire at the D building at Highland High School.

They say once the fire is out, they will begin to investigate what caused the early morning fire. The full damage to the school is unknown currently.

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District released a statement saying in part they will hold a meeting to discuss how to move forward.

They say the safety of their learners and staff is most important and they will update information as they have it.

State officials have been reacting to the news of the fire this morning via social media.

Idaho Governor Brad Little Tweeted the following statement:

“My office is working with Supt. Debbie Critchfield @4idahostudents & local officials to ensure the safety of students & staff & to determine the school district’s needs. Thank you to the firefighters & first responders working so hard to keep everyone safe!”

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield issued the following statement after this morning’s fire at Highland High School in Pocatello.

“My heart goes out to the Pocatello community and our Highland High School students and faculty after the devastating fire at their school. This loss is about more than just facilities.”

“I’ve been in contact with Superintendent Howell to offer additional support wherever it’s needed. I’ve also been in contact with Governor Little and his team and State Board of Education leadership to coordinate assistance. We are ready to provide any support that’s needed now and in the coming days and months.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
FLDS leader Warren Jeffs and his defense team are stoic as the guilty verdict is read.
Former FLDS Church members plead with Utah officials for help finding missing children
A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Rene Castro
Update: Suspect arrested in killing of Nyssa Police officer

Latest News

Gas leak causes portions of Burley to be evacuated Thursday night, that order has been lifted
Gas leak causes portions of Burley to be evacuated Thursday night, that order has been lifted
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: CSI Agriculture students bring home banners from national event
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: CSI Agriculture students bring home banners from national event
Class of 2023 reflects on high school experience as graduation approaches
Class of 2023 reflects on high school experience as graduation approaches
Live on Rise and Shine: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes happening Saturday.
Live on Rise and Shine: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes happening Saturday.