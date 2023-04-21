Gas leak causes portions of Burley to be evacuated Thursday night, that order has been lifted

Some of the residents were allowed to return last night, while others had to say away from the area.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The evacuation of a section of Burley yesterday by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Department due to a natural gas line leak has been lifted.

At around 5 p.m. Thursday night, the sheriff’s office reported that a gas line was struck during the construction process on Bedke Boulevard, As a result they had to evacuate an area that was south and west of 5th Street and Overland Avenue.

The evacuation orders were lifted just before 9 a.m. Friday morning and all residents will be allowed to return to their homes and businesses.

