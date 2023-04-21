Happy Birthday Norma! Twin Falls woman celebrates her 102nd birthday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Family members and staff at Syringa Place are celebrating a Twin Falls woman who is turning 102 years old on Saturday.

Originally from Missouri, Norma Meier spent most of her life in Idaho, after she met and married her husband who was from Buhl.

The past nine years of her life have been at Syringa Place Assisted Living Facility, where staff say she is the sweetest woman.

Ahead of her birthday tomorrow, she just has one thing to say.

“Just thanks for my family, I love all of them, I’m not very good to them, but I’m behaving, I try,” said Norma Meier, who is turning 102 Saturday, April 22.

Happy Birthday Norma!

