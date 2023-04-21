Idaho is in the bottom 5 for Housing Vs. Wage Growth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all know the cost of homes have been going up, but the wage growth over the past decade has failed to keep up.

According to data from USA FACTS, across the Unites States home prices have risen 74% from 2010 to 2022 while the average wage rose by 54%.

Here in Idaho, it’s been even worse - across the state home prices have gone up 146% with wages only going up 60%.

Twin Falls County has also followed that trend with home prices up 131% compared to wages up 58%.

According to Amber Thomas, a Data Visualization Engineer for USA Facts, in Twin Falls County the current median home price is $382,000 so a single income or combined income to afford a home at the price would need to be $91,000 per year.

In Blaine County, the median home price is $794,000, so the total income to afford a home there would need to be $198,000.

“The average wage in those counties is not that different,” said Thomas, “So, the average wage in Twin Falls is $45,000 and the average wage in Blaine County is $55,000, so definitely not getting double the wages in Blaine County but the house prices are.”

Idaho is the third-highest state where home prices have grown faster than wages.

For a full look at the date visit USA FACTS’ website.

