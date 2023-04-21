Mcmunn, David Allen

KIMBERLY—David passed away peacefully at 76, surrounded by his family in Kimberly, ID on April 14, 2023.

He loved his children Tracy Crumrine of Wendell, ID; Eric McMunn of Lincolnton, Georgia; Scott McMunn of Longview, Washington and his Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. He loved building his street rods & driving them to all the car shows. He was a loving husband to his wife and best friend Barbara. He especially loved his brother-in-laws Vern Hamel & Danny Caywood and all his car buddy’s in Twin Falls, Idaho.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday June 2, 2023 at 1pm at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.