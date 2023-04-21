Twin Falls Police looking for robbery suspect

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Police are looking for a man wanted in the robbery of a pharmacy.

Police told KMVT the man stole narcotics from the pharmacy at the Walgreens location on Washington Street North at just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect wasn’t armed at the time and is possibly a former employee.

The suspect’s description is a hispanic male, wearing a beanie, mask and gray pants.

Detectives are looking for possible leads and if you have any information, please call the Twin Falls Police Department at (208) 735-4357.

