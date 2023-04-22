Burley baseball routes Jerome to grab fourth straight win

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley baseball team won their fourth straight game Friday afternoon.

Despite a howling wind, the Bobcats put up 13 runs in a route of conference-rival Jerome.

Burley 13, Jerome 0

Burley is 9-9 overall and 5-3 in Great Basin Conference play. Jerome falls to 1-13 overall and 0-8 in conference play.

