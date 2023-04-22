Burley baseball routes Jerome to grab fourth straight win

The Bobcats are now .500 on the season
The Bobcats are now .500 on the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley baseball team won their fourth straight game Friday afternoon.

Despite a howling wind, the Bobcats put up 13 runs in a route of conference-rival Jerome.

Burley 13, Jerome 0

Burley is 9-9 overall and 5-3 in Great Basin Conference play. Jerome falls to 1-13 overall and 0-8 in conference play.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
FLDS leader Warren Jeffs and his defense team are stoic as the guilty verdict is read.
Former FLDS Church members plead with Utah officials for help finding missing children
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects

Latest News

The Bobcats are now .500 on the season
Burley baseball routes Jerome to grab fourth straight win
The Kimberly and Buhl baseball teams split a doubleheader
Buhl hands Kimberly softball first loss of season; prep sports scores
The Kimberly and Buhl baseball teams split a doubleheader
Buhl hands Kimberly softball first loss of season; prep sports scores
With years of experience coaching in the Great Basin Conference, he’s ready to come out swinging
Canyon Ridge hires Alvarado as new football coach