Burley baseball routes Jerome to grab fourth straight win
The Bobcats are now .500 on the season
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley baseball team won their fourth straight game Friday afternoon.
Despite a howling wind, the Bobcats put up 13 runs in a route of conference-rival Jerome.
Burley 13, Jerome 0
Burley is 9-9 overall and 5-3 in Great Basin Conference play. Jerome falls to 1-13 overall and 0-8 in conference play.
