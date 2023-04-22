Lori Vallow Daybell trial continues, a week full of intense testimony

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Week two of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial wrapped up Thursday in Boise, as they did not resume court on Friday.

This week jurors got to hear testimony from an Arizona detective investigating her former husband’s death, Charles Vallow.

He testified that an email found on the former husband’s phone (Charles Vallow) that shows an email to Vallow Daybell’s current husband Chad Daybell. The email talks about a recent visit Daybell took to Arizona for a convention. Vallow Daybell’s former husband, Charles “supposedly” asks Chad to come to Arizona for a short period of time to help him write a biographical book.

Chandler Police Detective Nathan Duncan read, " I am willing to pay you well to help me get this book into shape as a ghostwriter. I really liked your biography and sharing experiences without preaching. Is there any way you can come here for a couple of days and help me get the book underway. I feel talking in person would be much more valuable than a phone call or video chat.

The detective goes on to say that the forensic search of the email traced back to Lori Vallow Daybell account.

Vallow Daybell’s only surviving son took the stand this week. A conversation between the two the day the children were found was played in court. Vallow Daybell is heard laughing and defending herself in the recording while her son begs for answers.

Vallow Daybell’s only living son, Colby Ryan, said, “To know that they’re gone and you knew and my phone was being texted by my little sister who’s not even alive. My little brother who’s the sweetest little kid ever. For what purpose...? Can you tell me this is gods will for my whole family including my step- father to be dead?”

Vallow Daybell is on trial for two counts of first degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in the murder of her two children- Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow

And Vallow Daybell’s current husband’s former wife- Tammy Daybell. Court will continue Monday after taking this last Monday and Friday off this week.

