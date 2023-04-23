Fire breaks out at Disneyland’s Tom Sawyer Island attraction

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of...
Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book.(Source: HarshLight/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:15 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - An area of the Disneyland resort in California has caught fire, according to a news report.

The fire broke out Saturday night during the “Fantasmic” show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of the resort in Anaheim, KABC-TV reported.

The Anaheim Fire Department told the station there have not been any injuries reported. The extent of the fire damage was not immediately known, KABC reported.

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book, KABC reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
FLDS leader Warren Jeffs and his defense team are stoic as the guilty verdict is read.
Former FLDS Church members plead with Utah officials for help finding missing children

Latest News

Authorities say a 15-year-old girl was driving with three other children in the car when she...
Teen dies, 3 injured after underaged driver crashes in Missouri
Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood