Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Saturday afternoon, some residents in a Twin Falls neighborhood got startled by a steer running down the street at Cedar Park Circle.

According to a relative of the owner of the steer, around noon, the animal got loose when it was being loaded into a trailer for a potential sale.

The stubborn steer then ran up and down the street, even getting to the Evel Knievel jump site before returning back to its neighborhood.

Around 4:30 pm, animal control, Twin Falls Police, and two horsemen with lassos tried to wrangle it. but- they had no luck, and the steer took off running down the street.

KMVT called animal control for an update if it’s been captured but hasn’t heard back.

