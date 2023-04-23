TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Saturday afternoon, some residents in a Twin Falls neighborhood got startled by a steer running down the street at Cedar Park Circle.

According to a relative of the owner of the steer, around noon, the animal got loose when it was being loaded into a trailer for a potential sale.

The stubborn steer then ran up and down the street, even getting to the Evel Knievel jump site before returning back to its neighborhood.

Around 4:30 pm, animal control, Twin Falls Police, and two horsemen with lassos tried to wrangle it. but- they had no luck, and the steer took off running down the street.

KMVT called animal control for an update if it’s been captured but hasn’t heard back.

lonhorn (Brad Newbry)

Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood (Brad Newbry)

