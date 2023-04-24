City of Hailey is looking for voter approval for Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Hailey is looking to pass a 6-million-dollar wastewater treatment plant bond on the upcoming May 16th election.

“The wastewater treatment plant headworks is what is coming up for the bond, that’s the entry way to the wastewater treatment plant, where everything gets processed before it goes to the biological process. That facility is aging, it’s about 20 years old, and it’s a very corrosive environment and parts of it are starting to deteriorate,” said Brain Yeager – Public Works Director.

The headworks is the part of the wastewater treatment plant where all of the things that shouldn’t have been put down your drains get filtered out.

“Get rid of all the material that is not digestible, all the plastics, the wood, the sand and grit,” said Wastewater Advisor - Steve Holyoak.

The 6-million-dollar bond would be used to build a new headworks system at the wastewater treatment plant.

Which, according to Yeager, if the problems with the system aren’t taken care of now, it could be worse later.

“If it didn’t pass, it would be unfortunate, because it is a necessary infrastructure component. As the headworks deteriorates, it causes higher loading further down the line in the biological system and it will continue to stress other systems as it goes through there,” added Yeager.

Now what would this cost the residents of Hailey? Each connection, which is a household, would get an additional charge on their city utility bill per month, for 20 years.

“We can either set a uniform monthly rate for each and every connection in the system which would be approximately, 8.29 cents a month, or we could assess it based on a per gallon of generation, so if you generated a 3,000 gallons or if you generated 6,000 gallons, you would have a variable rate that would be approximately 1.66 cents per 1,000 gallons,” said Yeager.

