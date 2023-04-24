City of Twin Falls urging parents to speak with children amid nationwide increase In sextortion cases

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:38 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In a press release, the City of Twin Falls said in our community and across the nation, there is an increasing amount of teenagers and young adults being targeted by Sextortion.

Additionally, predators create false social media accounts that look real and share your age, friends, and interests. After messaging for a while, they will often send an explicit photo first, then ask for one in return. At that time, they will demand that you send them money or additional explicit content; if you don’t, they threaten to share your photos and videos with your family, friends, school, or workplace.

This often causes teens to send money, continue to share explicit content, and even commit self-harm, said the press release.

The city is urging parents to talk to their children about their online relationships and maintain healthy communication about difficult subjects.

Teens are urged to protect their online profiles and never send photos. If it is happening to youth, they should tell their parents, a trusted adult or contact the police.

For more information, please visit the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s resource page or contact the Twin Falls Police Department at (208) 735-7200.

