Fatal crash south of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 3:32 p.m., April 23, 2023, on SH-75 near milepost 98 south of Bellevue in Blaine County.

A 39-year-old male, of Hailey, was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla northbound on SH75. A juvenile was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup southbound on SH75. The Corolla crossed the center line and collided with the Silverado head-on. The passenger in the Corolla, a 39-year-old female, of Hailey, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Corolla was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Silverado was not transported however his passenger, a 46-year-old-male, of Shoshone, was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver and passenger in the Corolla were wearing their seatbelts. The driver and passenger in the Silverado were not wearing their seatbelts.

The northbound and southbound lanes of SH-75 was blocked for approximately four and a half hours.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

