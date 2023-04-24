Idaho Supreme Court upholds gag order in Kohberger murder case

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Supreme Court ruled against media outlets on Monday and will uphold gag orders in place for the trial of Brian Kohberger in Moscow.

The opinion, that was released today by the Idaho Supreme Court, ruled against the gag order petition that was filed by more than a dozen media outlets in Idaho and in the region.

The justices ruled, that while the media outlets properly established the necessary standing to file the claim, it should have been presented to the Latah County District Court first before bringing to the Idaho Supreme Court level.

Stating quote: “the petitioners have forgotten that we are the court of last resort in Idaho - not the court of first resort,” End quote:

The ruling issued Monday dismisses the media’s attempt to vacate the gag order issued by the Latah County District Court Judge, which went into effect on January 3rd of this year.

The gag order bars the attorneys for the defense and prosecution, as well as law enforcement from commenting about the case outside of court documents.

Brian Kohberger is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November of 2022 in the early morning hours inside of their home near the college campus.

He is currently being held in the Latah County jail and his preliminary hearing is set for June 26th of this year.

