New ordinance approves the use of ‘tiny homes with wheels’ in the City of Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Hailey is taking some “tiny” steps to address the need for more affordable housing in the Wood River Valley.

The City of Hailey recently passed a city ordinance to allow for tiny homes on wheels as a new type of housing unit in the City of Hailey.

Tiny homes on wheels are accessory structures that have an independent living foot print of anywhere from 100 to 400 square feet, with provisions for sleeping, cooking and a bathroom.

They are also are required to hook-up to municipal services, such as electricity, water and waste water.

The city planner says so far they have received 10 inquiries from residents to install a tiny home on wheels on their property.

Additionally, the city planner says tiny homes on wheels are a lot cheaper than accessory dwelling units.

“In 2022, the average cost of building and accessory dwelling unit in the City of Hailey was $160,000. Prices for tiny homes on wheels vary greatly. We see listings for as low as $40,000. We see listings for over $100,000. So, it really depends on the tiny home on wheels,” said Hailey City Planer, Cece Osborn.

Hailey’s City Administrator says the city council is very interested in purchasing one or more tiny homes that could potentially be placed on city property.

She says the tiny home could be occupied by a city employee in-need of housing, or a member of the community. Additionally, she says the homes would be purchased through the city’s housing capital fund.

“We have been looking at some that are just over $100,000, and we are not quite sure what the transport cost is going to be, depending on where they are coming from but there are several in Idaho that are available to us,” said Hailey City Administrator, Lisa Horowitz.

Horowitz says the City of Hailey has roughly $500,000 in its housing capital fund for this fiscal year, and they hope to have as much next fiscal year for additional housing projects.

