Scoular announces $20 million expansion in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Scoular Company announced it is investing $20 million to expand its existing feed blending facility in Jerome. The expansion will serve the growing and changing needs of dairy and beef producers.

In a press release, the company said the existing facility in Jerome provides custom feed blends for dairy and beef customers. The expansion adds two key capabilities: one is a “steamflaking” process, which processes corn into flakes and makes the feed more digestible for cattle. The corn is steamed, heated, then pressed into a flake. The other is a “pellet mill” to make feed pellets. Pellets are easy to transfer, handle, and proportion for optimal nutrition. Feed pellets are typically used for feeding calves and beef cattle.

The company plans to break ground on the expansion project this month and expects it to be complete in Spring 2024.

Scoular is a $10 billion agribusiness company that buys, sells, stores, handles, and processes grain and other feed and food ingredients. The company operates more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, including in Jerome and Twin Falls.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.