Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney is preparing to present 2023 Scholarship to Twin Falls senior

Twin Falls County prosecutor Grant Loebs will be awarding a graduating twin falls county high...
Twin Falls County prosecutor Grant Loebs will be awarding a graduating twin falls county high school senior a full tuition scholarship to CSI.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County prosecutor is preparing to announce the winner of his 2023 drug-free scholarship.

Twin Falls County prosecutor Grant Loebs will be awarding a graduating Twin Falls County high school senior a full tuition scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho.

The presentation ceremony to award the scholarship will be on April 26th at 6 pm on the 3rd floor of the Twin Falls County Courthouse.

The program will include an oral presentation from the two finalists on the topic of, “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in twin falls county?”

The 2nd place finalist will receive a one-semester tuition scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
FLDS leader Warren Jeffs and his defense team are stoic as the guilty verdict is read.
Former FLDS Church members plead with Utah officials for help finding missing children

Latest News

file
City of Twin Falls urging parents to speak with children amid nationwide increase In sextortion cases
Wood River Valley celebrates Earth Day 2023
Wood River Valley celebrates Earth Day 2023
The Scoular Company announced it is investing $20 million to expand its existing feed blending...
Scoular announces $20 million expansion in Jerome
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 3:32 p.m., April 23,...
Fatal crash south of Bellevue