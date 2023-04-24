Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney is preparing to present 2023 Scholarship to Twin Falls senior

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County prosecutor is preparing to announce the winner of his 2023 drug-free scholarship.

Twin Falls County prosecutor Grant Loebs will be awarding a graduating Twin Falls County high school senior a full tuition scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho.

The presentation ceremony to award the scholarship will be on April 26th at 6 pm on the 3rd floor of the Twin Falls County Courthouse.

The program will include an oral presentation from the two finalists on the topic of, “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in twin falls county?”

The 2nd place finalist will receive a one-semester tuition scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho.

