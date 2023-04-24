Twin Falls Public Library holds ‘Adulting 101 for Teens’

The idea behind the program is to teach life skills, from sewing to cooking and job hunting.
The Twin Falls Public Library will hold Adulting 101 for Teen: Finance and Money course this...
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Teens can learn life skills this week at the Twin Falls Public Library.

Beginning in January, the library started a series of programs called Adulting 101 for Teens. The idea behind the program is to teach life skills, from sewing to cooking and job hunting.

This week bankers from DL Evans banks will join teens at the library to teach about personal finances. They will cover checking accounts, savings accounts, credit cards, and more.

Erica Littlefield, the Youth Services Department Head for the Twin Falls Public Library, said the program is put on thanks to a grant.

“We got a grant through the Idaho commission for libraries to do some special programs for teens. So, that’s helped us fund the programs that we’ve done for Adulting 101. We started in January and we’ve done two a month then during the summer we will still have programs for teens, it will be a little bit different we won’t do the Adulting 101.”

In May, they will cover the basics of car maintenance.

The Adult 101 on personal financing is Tuesday at 7 p.m.

