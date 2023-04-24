Twin Falls Superintendent of Schools reacts to Highland High School fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People from around Idaho are still reacting to the fire that broke out at Highland High School in Pocatello very early Friday morning.

The Pocatello Fire Department reports that at around 4 a.m. on Friday they got a call about a structure fire at the “D” building at Highland High School. Officials now say that “D” building is a total loss. “D” building housed the gym, band, cafeteria, and choir rooms.

Other classrooms have smoke damage, but they were saved from the fire.

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District released a statement saying, in part that they will hold a meeting to discuss how to move forward. The district says the safety of their learners and staff is most important currently.

Governor Brad Little tweeted, that he’s working with local officials to determine the district’s needs. And Superintended of Public Instruction - Debbie Critchfield said that her office is ready to provide any support that’s needed. KMVT spoke with Twin Falls Superintendent Dr. Brady Dickinson about the tragedy.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people in Pocatello. We know that this is going to be extremely disruptive for them as they try and finish out the school year - and obviously there will be questions going ahead in terms of what they’re going to need to do to be able to rebuild that facility going forward. It’s going to be a difficult day for them, and we’re just thinking about them today as they deal with this tragedy,” said Dr. Dickinson.

Superintendent Dickinson said that in times like this, Idaho comes together as a community and figures out how to help. He adds those around the state have reached out and asked how to help and the same goes for the Twin Falls School District. And if the same thing where to happen here, we would need much of the same statewide and community support.

“When these things happen it’s really hard because obviously there isn’t any notice, and you have to scramble quickly. If something like this were to happen in our community, we would certainly have to reach out to our partners to be able to figure out how to continue having the classes that we need to have to be able to have our students graduate on time,” added Dr. Dickinson.

Students at Highland High School have Monday off and classes will resume online Tuesday. A press conference was for Monday morning at 10 a.m. at the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District Office to give another update.

