Voices Against Violence hold annual ‘Walk A Mile in Her Shoes’ over the weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Walking a mile may be hard for some on the best of days - but walking a mile in heels... That’s a whole other challenge. But it was for a good cause.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, the annual mile walk in high heels was held at Twin Falls City Park on Saturday.

Men and women came dressed in their finest footwear to raise awareness for Voices Against Violence.

The Voices Against Violence organization helps those in our community get back on their feet and become independent.

They say the community is very supportive and events like the walk show it.

“It’s amazing to see the community support. Twin Falls is such a great community for supporting non-profit organizations and organizations that are here to support the community. We’ve got probably 50 people here and it’s just been amazing, it’s been fun, and we’re just so so appreciative of all the support for Voice Against Violence,” said Executive Director Angela Chapman-McDavid.

For more information, resources, or the 24-hour crisis line, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.