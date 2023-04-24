Voices Against Violence hold annual ‘Walk A Mile in Her Shoes’ over the weekend

The Voices Against Violence organization helps those in our community get back on their feet and become independent.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Walking a mile may be hard for some on the best of days - but walking a mile in heels... That’s a whole other challenge. But it was for a good cause.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, the annual mile walk in high heels was held at Twin Falls City Park on Saturday.

Men and women came dressed in their finest footwear to raise awareness for Voices Against Violence.

The Voices Against Violence organization helps those in our community get back on their feet and become independent.

They say the community is very supportive and events like the walk show it.

“It’s amazing to see the community support. Twin Falls is such a great community for supporting non-profit organizations and organizations that are here to support the community. We’ve got probably 50 people here and it’s just been amazing, it’s been fun, and we’re just so so appreciative of all the support for Voice Against Violence,” said Executive Director Angela Chapman-McDavid.

For more information, resources, or the 24-hour crisis line, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

The Twin Falls Public Library will hold Adulting 101 for Teen: Finance and Money course this...
Twin Falls Public Library holds ‘Adulting 101 for Teens’
Volunteers gather in Cassia County to help restore sagebrush habitat destroyed by wildfires
Volunteers gather in Cassia County to help restore sagebrush habitat destroyed by wildfires
Twin Falls Superintendent of Schools reacts to Highland High School fire
Twin Falls Superintendent of Schools reacts to Highland High School fire
file
City of Twin Falls urging parents to speak with children amid nationwide increase in sextortion cases