Volunteers gather in Cassia County to help restore sagebrush habitat destroyed by wildfires

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the weekend, volunteers came out to help Idaho Fish and Game restore some local hillsides that were burned in recent wildfires.

The goal is to restore the native plants and keep out others to support the ecosystem, wildlife, and residents of the Magic Valley.

Almost 100 volunteers came out to help restore a habitat.

“We get to help and help animals and just have fun,” said volunteer Cassidy.

That fun involved grabbing shovels and seedlings - then heading into the hills.

“I’m here planting sagebrush with my 4-H group,” said volunteer Elias.

That sagebrush was burned in a series of fires, most recently in 2020′s Badger Fire.

“It’s very important to come out here and plant some of these sagebrush seedlings. Historically that’s what was here was ‘Wyoming Big Sage’. With these large fires the sagebrush isn’t going to come back. It can take hundreds and hundreds of years. So, we’re trying to help speed up the recolonization of this Wyoming big sage,” said Idaho Fish and Game REgional Habitat Biologist Brandon Tycz.

Planting the native sagebrush prevents invasive species from growing. Invasive species can grow down the hillsides and into fields or recreational areas - doing more damage.

“These public lands belong to us and thus it is our responsibility to help take care of them. This is our backyard and if we don’t take care of it, it’s not going to be good for anybody it will literally ruin our own backyards,” added volunteer Haley Lister.

