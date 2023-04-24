Wood River Valley celebrates Earth Day 2023

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Saturday morning, up in the Wood River Valley, local residents gathered to celebrate Earth Day and educate people on what they can do to help keep the planet healthy for future generations.

The Wood River Climate Coalition hosted Hailey’s 4th annual Earth Day event. Climate Coalition founder Elizabeth Jeffrey said when Earth Day first started back in 70′s the focus was recycling, and now it’s about addressing climate change.

She said more than 20 vendors attended the event, which was up from last year’s event. Additionally, each vendor came up with a solution on how to tackle climate change. Jeffrey said one solution is for Americans to start consuming less meat.

“The message is as Americans, we eat way too much, and we are destroying the planet and the climate with the constant demand for more food for them. The constant land demand. The constant water demand. The constant fertilizer demand which is required,” Jeffrey said.

Additionally, she said people can also ride their bikes to work or walk to work instead of using their cars.

More than 500 people attended the event this year in Hailey, she said.

