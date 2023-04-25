Buckmaster, John Jay

April 24, 2023, age 79
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAGERMAN—John Jay Buckmaster, 79, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

