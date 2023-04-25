The City Club of Southern Idaho presents Mental Health Initiatives

Six participants who represent different mental health service organizations and providers will come together for a free presentation at CSI
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City Club of Southern Idaho is working to bring attention to mental health services in the Magic Valley.

Tonight, at the College of Southern Idaho six participants who represent different mental health service organizations and providers will come together for a free presentation.

First responders and mental health providers are coming together in Twin Falls as part of a presentation to highlight mental health services that are available in the community.

Amy Rothweiler, a school counselor who is one of the presenters told KMVT the importance of focusing on our mental health.

“As humans, we talk about how important it is to eat a healthy diet, how important it is to get exercise, but we don’t talk a lot about our mental health,” said Rothweiler. “We don’t have the vocabulary to share, and the words to use to express our emotions. We don’t have coping skills so I think this is a really great opportunity for us, as professionals, to share what’s available, what we offer, and how people can support each other.”

The event is at the Herrett Center on CSI’s campus tonight at 7 pm.

