DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Declo baseball team’s win streak ended at four Monday.

American Falls erupted for 14 runs in a victory over the Hornets.

American Falls 14, Declo 4

The Hornets are now 7-4 this spring.

SOFTBALL SCORES

Wendell 13, Glenns Ferry 6

Twin Falls 12, Century 6

