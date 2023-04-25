Five CSI volleyball players sign with four-year schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Five College of Southern Idaho volleyball players will continue playing the game at four-year schools.

Two of those five players will compete at the NCAA Division I level. On Monday morning, outside hitter Mackenna Thayne signed with Eastern Washington, and libero Miyu Tsurumaki made it official with the University of North Carolina, Charlotte.

Outside hitter Heavenly Campbell inked with Chaminade University in Hawaii, setter Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai will play at Quincy University in Illinois, and lastly, outside hitter Yale Spoja will continue her career at Clarion University in Pennsylvania.

