Five CSI volleyball players sign with four-year schools

Two Golden Eagles made it official with Division I programs
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Five College of Southern Idaho volleyball players will continue playing the game at four-year schools.

Two of those five players will compete at the NCAA Division I level. On Monday morning, outside hitter Mackenna Thayne signed with Eastern Washington, and libero Miyu Tsurumaki made it official with the University of North Carolina, Charlotte.

Outside hitter Heavenly Campbell inked with Chaminade University in Hawaii, setter Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai will play at Quincy University in Illinois, and lastly, outside hitter Yale Spoja will continue her career at Clarion University in Pennsylvania.

The Hornets fall to 7-4 on the season
Declo baseball can’t get past American Falls; Monday’s prep scores
