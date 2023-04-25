GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt

The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.(Source: GM/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors’ most affordable and accessible electric vehicle is going away.

The company announced it is planning to stop production of the Chevy Bolt at the end of the year.

Instead, GM will shift its focus to electric trucks.

The assembly plant were the bolt was being made... Will now house production for the 2024 Silverado EV pickup.

The Bolt was one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, starting at about $26,000.

The electric Equinox will replace it when it releases later this year. The company says the midsize SUV will cost about $30,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander, fate unknown
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant