Rafting season expected to be longer than normal in parts of the Gem State

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This year’s epic snow fall is expected to bring a longer river rafting season for the Gem State.

Snow pack throughout the state remains above normal.

The Owyhee and Bruneau basins are expecting to see an almost two-month long season on those two rivers south of Boise.

The past few seasons, The Owyhee and the Bruneau rivers have only had a few days of stream flow that would be considered usable for rafting.

Steve Stuebner, with the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association and Communications officer for the Idaho Department of Water Resources says this is exciting for interested river rafters.

It’s also good news for the different outfitters around the state who enjoy taking people on river rafting adventures.

“I’d say the Bruneau should be running into mid-June, the way things are looking right now, Owhyee, I would say you want to try to book in May if at all possible, because in mid-June, that should be diminishing, depending on how hot it gets, on how fast the snow comes off the mountains,” said Steve Stuebner, with the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association.

He says people sometimes book these trips years in advance, particularly for the middle fork and Salmon Rivers.

