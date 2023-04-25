Rafting season expected to be longer than normal in parts of the Gem State

Credit: Steve Stuebner
Credit: Steve Stuebner(Steve Stuebner)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This year’s epic snow fall is expected to bring a longer river rafting season for the Gem State.

Snow pack throughout the state remains above normal.

The Owyhee and Bruneau basins are expecting to see an almost two-month long season on those two rivers south of Boise.

The past few seasons, The Owyhee and the Bruneau rivers have only had a few days of stream flow that would be considered usable for rafting.

Steve Stuebner, with the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association and Communications officer for the Idaho Department of Water Resources says this is exciting for interested river rafters.

It’s also good news for the different outfitters around the state who enjoy taking people on river rafting adventures.

“I’d say the Bruneau should be running into mid-June, the way things are looking right now, Owhyee, I would say you want to try to book in May if at all possible, because in mid-June, that should be diminishing, depending on how hot it gets, on how fast the snow comes off the mountains,” said Steve Stuebner, with the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association.

He says people sometimes book these trips years in advance, particularly for the middle fork and Salmon Rivers.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

City Club of Southern Idaho presents Mental Health Initiatives
The City Club of Southern Idaho presents Mental Health Initiatives
Twin Falls City Council approves contract for micro-transit system
Twin Falls City Council approves contract for micro-transit system
New ordinance approves the use of ‘tiny homes with wheels’ in the City of Hailey
New ordinance approves the use of ‘tiny homes with wheels’ in the City of Hailey
City of Hailey is looking for voter approval for Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades
City of Hailey is looking for voter approval for Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades