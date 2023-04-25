Twin Falls City Council approves contract for micro-transit system

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new public transportation system will be coming to the City of Twin Falls in the first week of July.

On Monday night, the city council approved a contract between the City of Twin Falls and Downtowner Holdings LLC for the operation of the new public micro transit system.

According to the contract, the company will provide seven vehicles that will operate six days a week, at least fourteen hours a day.

The service would operate similar to Uber and will be on demand through an app.

Representatives from Downtowner told the council they believe they can have the service up and running by July 1st.

Twin Falls Public Information Officer Josh Palmer says the city is in need of public transportation due to its growing population.

“I think specifically the reason we looked at the micro transit is because we really looked around for close to two years at what was successful in other communities. We saw a lot of horror stories, programs that collapsed, just losing money. We looked at those that were successful, and micro transit was pretty consistently successful,” said Palmer.

Funds for the two-year pilot program are being provided through a grant the city received in November from the Idaho Transportation Department, in the amount of 3 million dollars.

