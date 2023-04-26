Cities in the Wood River Valley are posing a question to voters on upcoming election

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The cities of Sun Valley, Ketchum, and Hailey are proposing a question to voters on the upcoming May 16 election.

The local option tax, or LOT is a tax that is allowed in Idaho to resort or tourist cities.

It is not a property tax, but a type of sales tax on tourist and retail attractions, such as lodging, rental cars, liquor and retail sales.

The question that is being placed on the ballot will ask voters if they are in favor, or against re-allocating the 1% for the air local option tax, and splitting it so that .5% goes towards air service and .5% goes towards housing support.

The 1% for air tax has been in effect for 10 years.

Last year, in Hailey, they took in about $185,000 from this 1% local option tax, and in Hailey, they only put the 1% tax on hotels, motels, short term rentals, and rental cars.

“We’re having, we’ve had dramatically escalating housing costs here in Hailey, very expensive place to live and we are very worries about our workers, young people moving here, future generations being able to afford to live here,” said Lisa Horowitz, the city administrator for Hailey.

In Ketchum, the 1% local option tax is on retail, lodging, liquor, and building materials.

Mayor Neil Bradshaw of Ketchum says they take in about 3 million dollars per year from this tax and 75% of that is from tourists.

He says there are many different housing projects that the city would like to be involved with, but need money to be able to do them.

“We’ve got a number of areas we would spend it, one would be to leverage city owned land and partnerships to develop community owned housing, the second would be the preserve existing housing with units, for example we have a Vail Indeed program that we are contemplating, we also have a lease to locals program that needs to be continued to be funded,” said Bradshaw.

The lot tax in Sun Valley brings in about $480,000 per year.

In Sun Valley, the two ballot questions are separated, asking voters if they support replacing the existing 1% for air LOT with a .5% tax for housing, and a .5% tax for air local option tax.

The election is on May 16.

In Hailey, the 1% for air LOT will remain in effect until 2050, if this re-allocation of funds does not pass.

In Ketchum, however, the 1% for air tax will disappear altogether on December 31st of this year, if the re-allocation does not pass.

In Sun Valley, since they split the question in two, they could either lose the 1% for air on July 1st of this year altogether, or replace it with a .5% for housing, or .5% for air, or both.

