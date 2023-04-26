Lincoln County putting a focus on mental health thanks to grant from University of Idaho

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lincoln County is putting a focus on mental health in their rural community.

Thanks to a grant from the University of Idaho, Lincoln County is working to raise awareness on the resources that are available to residents of Lincoln County, because many people don’t know all of the options available to them.

The co-chair of the project says many people in the community are struggling, especially children.

Right now, they are looking for the community to get involved in the planning for a ‘Party with a Purpose,’ which is slated to be held on September 16th - at the fairgrounds in Shoshone.

“So we really want this to be a county wide effort to really reach out to the kids, the farmers, families, the local business owners to let them know that there is support, that they aren’t alone, and that together we can make sure that everybody has the resources they need,” said Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, the co-chair.

Lincoln County got a $9,000 grant from the University of Idaho to be able to do this project.

For more information, email lcmentalhealthproject@gmail.com

