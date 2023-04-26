Merrill throws no-hitter, CSI softball sweeps doubleheader with Treasure Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho pitcher Brooke Merrill has struggled lately, but she turned things around in a big way Tuesday.

In game one of a doubleheader Tuesday with Treasure Valley, Merrill tossed a complete game no-hitter, allowing just one walk. In her previous four outings, she allowed 16 runs in 6 2/3 innings.

GAME ONE

CSI 3, Treasure Valley CC 0

Rachel Brown went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Golden Eagles.

GAME TWO

CSI 13, Treasure Valley 5

CSI’s Gracie Tentinger went 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBIs. Tentinger now has 31 home runs on the season, good enough for second in NJCAA Division I.

The Golden Eagles will play their last home series of the season this Friday and Saturday against Utah State Eastern.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.