Merrill throws no-hitter, CSI softball sweeps doubleheader with Treasure Valley

Brooke Merrill tossed her first collegiate no-hitter Tuesday
Brooke Merrill tossed her first collegiate no-hitter Tuesday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho pitcher Brooke Merrill has struggled lately, but she turned things around in a big way Tuesday.

In game one of a doubleheader Tuesday with Treasure Valley, Merrill tossed a complete game no-hitter, allowing just one walk. In her previous four outings, she allowed 16 runs in 6 2/3 innings.

GAME ONE

CSI 3, Treasure Valley CC 0

Rachel Brown went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Golden Eagles.

GAME TWO

CSI 13, Treasure Valley 5

CSI’s Gracie Tentinger went 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBIs. Tentinger now has 31 home runs on the season, good enough for second in NJCAA Division I.

The Golden Eagles will play their last home series of the season this Friday and Saturday against Utah State Eastern.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Brooke Merrill tossed her first collegiate no-hitter Tuesday
Merrill throws no-hitter, CSI softball sweeps doubleheader with Treasure Valley
The Bruins used a big seventh inning to beat Minico
Twin Falls baseball stays undefeated in conference play; Canyon Ridge softball wins in extra innings
The Hornets fall to 7-4 on the season
Declo baseball can’t get past American Falls; Monday’s prep scores
Two Golden Eagles made it official with Division I programs
Five CSI volleyball players sign with four-year schools