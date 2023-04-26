Twin Falls baseball stays undefeated in conference play; Canyon Ridge softball wins in extra innings

The Bruins used a big seventh inning to beat Minico
By Jack Schemmel and Joey Martin
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a battle of the two best baseball teams in the Great Basin Conference, Twin Falls came out on top.

Twin Falls 12, Minico 4

Drew Thompson, Gary Ford, and Nolan Hardesty all had home runs for Twin Falls.

The game was tied at four going into the seventh. The Bruins then scored eight runs in the top of the inning.

The Bruins are now 10-0 in conference play and 16-6 overall. Minico falls to 8-2 in the Great Basin and 11-8 overall.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES

Burley 17, Canyon Ridge 5

Wood River 16, Jerome 3

Kimberly 20, Gooding 9

Buhl 16, Wendell 2

SOFTBALL SCORES

Canyon Ridge 8, Burley 7 F/8

Canyon Ridge scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to win.

Burley 10, Canyon Ridge 7

Jerome 10, Wood River 9

Twin Falls 17, Minico 7

Gooding 5, Kimberly 4

South Fremont 9, Buhl 8

GOLF TOURNAMENT AT TWIN FALLS GOLF CLUB

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

1. Toby Heider, -5, 63 (Kimberly)

2. Hudson Reinke, +6, 74 (Filer)

3. Alex Gailey, +8, 76 (Declo)

BOYS TEAM RESULTS:

1. Kimberly

2. Declo

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

1. Ellie Stastny, 83, (Kimberly)

2. Alli Stastny, 86, (Kimberly)

3. Ava Harper, 88, (Kimberly)

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Kimberly

2. Filer

