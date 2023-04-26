Warming temperatures can create dangers on the playground

By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The temperatures are finally supposed to rise this week, and as they do people will be out and about enjoying Idaho’s great outdoors.

Brianna Bodily, with the South Central Public Health District. is reminding parents that while it is great for kids to get out and play, playground equipment can get extremely hot.

They advise parents to check slides, swing chains, and other playground equipment to ensure they are not too hot. In addition to checking the temperature of those surfaces they say it’s important to check for damage or cracks that could injure your child.

“Another thing, on your way back or to the park, make sure that you’re checking seat belts and car seats to make sure they don’t get too hot,” said Bodily. “The metal on those, while they do save your life and your child’s life, they can get really hot. Especially in a car seat where you have several buckles that can get very hot and your child who is very small can get over heated easily or burned easily.”

Bodily added an easy way to prevent buckles from getting too hot is to cover them with a blanket when you take your child out of the car.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police looking for help to identify robbery suspects
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Longhorn gets loose in Twin Falls neighborhood
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Lincoln County focusing on mental health
Lincoln County putting a focus on mental health thanks to grant from University of Idaho
Tuesday evening's online weather update {4/25/2023}
Credit: Steve Stuebner
Rafting season expected to be longer than normal in parts of the Gem State
City Club of Southern Idaho presents Mental Health Initiatives
The City Club of Southern Idaho presents Mental Health Initiatives