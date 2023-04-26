Warming temperatures can create dangers on the playground

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The temperatures are finally supposed to rise this week, and as they do people will be out and about enjoying Idaho’s great outdoors.

Brianna Bodily, with the South Central Public Health District. is reminding parents that while it is great for kids to get out and play, playground equipment can get extremely hot.

They advise parents to check slides, swing chains, and other playground equipment to ensure they are not too hot. In addition to checking the temperature of those surfaces they say it’s important to check for damage or cracks that could injure your child.

“Another thing, on your way back or to the park, make sure that you’re checking seat belts and car seats to make sure they don’t get too hot,” said Bodily. “The metal on those, while they do save your life and your child’s life, they can get really hot. Especially in a car seat where you have several buckles that can get very hot and your child who is very small can get over heated easily or burned easily.”

Bodily added an easy way to prevent buckles from getting too hot is to cover them with a blanket when you take your child out of the car.

