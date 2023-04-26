Wendell is taking steps to protect students from the harms of social media

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —More than 1 in 6 high school students reported being bullied electronically last year, according to the CDC. The consequences can result in physical and emotional distress for youth who are the target of cyberbullying. However, one high school in the Magic Valley is doing something to protect kids from the harms of social media.

In Gooding County, Wendell High School has more than 300 students, and on any given day, you can see roughly 99 percent of them texting or posting on social media.

“The problem for me with social media is the addiction. I think kids are so addicted to their phones. They have to check their Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok. I think that is really disrupting the learning environment and the social interaction with their peers,” Wendell principal Justn Alsterlund said.

Senior Isella Gil said there are things she likes a lot about social media.

“I really, really like searching for like foods, like new styles, and when I decide to dress up. yeah, that’s my favorite thing,” Gil said.

However, she admits that one thing nobody likes on social media is bullying. She said a single post can spread like wildfire.

“It starts with a joke or a rumor, and then it spreads onto social media. It starts small and then just spreads,” Gil said.

Wendell’s school resource officer Andy Ascuena added cyberbullying can take many different forms from hurtful language to explicit photos.

“Bullying can be unwanted advances, sexual-type things, pictures of private parts…. if it gets that bad we call the Gooding County detectives,” Ascuena said.

School counselor Teri Webberley said from her experience, cyberbullying is often the result of friendship issues. She said one reason teens use social media to bully someone is it doesn’t require face to face confrontation, and they can post things anonymously. Regardless, Webberley said cyberbullying can take an emotional toll on a person who is a target.

“i think our biggest concern is going to affect them where they are going to commit self-harm or suicide. That’s our biggest concern,” Webberley.

To address the issue, the Wendell School District has installed the program Gaggle on the schools’ laptops and commuters. The program monitors the school’s electronics for dangerous and explicit material and language. Additionally, it monitors if a child is considering inflicting self-harm.

“It will alert us, and then we can work with the counselor SRO to get kids help and to make sure we catch things that might be inappropriate,” Alsterlund said.

Right now it looks like the program is working, said Webberley. She said the program has detected 15 instances so far this year from students viewing sexual content on computers to students inflicting self-harm.

“We got alerted over a weekend one time. A student posted something about suicide, and we were able to call the sheriff office and do a welfare check,” Webberley said.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.