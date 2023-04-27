Behind the Business: Mobile Restoration

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One thing southern Idahoans love is their modes of transportation.

From your everyday driver to four-wheelers and campers, Idahoans like to keep their toys looking good.

And if the inside interior on your ride is looking a little worse for the wear, Mobile Restoration – located in Twin Falls, has you covered. Literally…

“We’re an upholstery business primarily. Originally, we started doing this for car dealerships for many years and then we realized there was a need - and a demand - here in Twin for fixing seat holes – burn holes in seats – or dogs that chewed an armrest,” said Owner James LeBelle.

What makes Mobile Restoration so unique is how they fix the problems. It’s not just some ‘slapped on patchwork’.

Every piece that comes though the shop is taken down to the bare-bones and completely rebuilt to factory specifications.

“If you have a Volvo or a Porcha or Cadillac, Lincolns… there’s just so many vehicles out there now that we have to offer dozens, if not hundreds of different options,” said LeBelle.

Owner James LeBelle gives us a good example of the types of repairs Mobile Restoration specializes in.

“This was at a car dealer, and it had the foam blown out underneath, and on the top of the seat. So what we do is we make a whole seat cover to match. It’s got the same factory panel and pattern and then the same exterior. And when we’re done we’ll install it back into that vehicle,” said LeBelle.

And it’s not just seats - Mobile Restoration can take care of almost any interior and exterior flaw on your ride.

“This one has trim that’s worn-out, and every door has this same little ‘wear-out’ mark and so we’ll have to replace all of those pieces,” said LeBelle. “In Twin Falls we have a lot of dips in the roads and a lot of the bottom skirts get torn off or cracked. We replace those bottom skirts.”

“When an aluminum rim gets scuffed, like it is right here – we actually have a process in our shop where we repair all-alloy wheels. They’ll end up looking brand new when we’re done,” added LeBelle.

Mobile Restoration is located in Twin Falls at 577 Blue Lakes Boulevard North.

