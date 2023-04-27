CSI to host ‘Health Career Discovery’ event this Friday

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Health Sciences and Human Services building on North College Road
By Joey Martin
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re a high school student looking to go into a medical profession after you graduate or someone looking for a change in career. You’re in luck, on Friday the College of Southern Idaho is hosting what they’re calling ‘Health Career Discovery’.

The event takes place inside the Health Sciences and Human Services building on North College Road, at the north end of campus.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and those who attend will have the opportunity to discover a career in healthcare, through the many programs offered at the college.

Beyond the CSI healthcare programs, local healthcare providers will also be in attendance to help budding professionals navigate the “real-world life” of healthcare in the Magic Valley.

Brent Clayton is the Department Chair of the Health Sciences Programs at CSI; he gives us a good idea of what the college has to offer.

“Our nursing program here at CSI is pretty popular. We also have other health professions like Surgical Tech, Radiology Technicians and then we have a big Dental Program as well,” said Clayton. “It’s great to have this resource here on campus, and in the community, where we actually have the benefit of coming into these programs. We have rooms set up like you would see out in a healthcare field and so we can actually give hands-on services to those students here in our programs.”

The event is partnered with the CSI Career Development and Training Program – where they will be helping those who attend obtain a quality headshot and even help build a new resume.

