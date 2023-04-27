Filer High School construction students get involved with the Self-Help Housing Program

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Community Action has a program called the Self-Help Housing Program.

On Saddle Drive in Filer, houses are in the process of being constructed, but what’s different is, the homeowners are putting in most of the work themselves.

“Myself and one other person ,Chad Whitaker, we teach these homeowners to come in, they, we teach them how to build it from ground up, and we teach them how to lay floor, to paint, even put roof on, they do all that sweat equity,” said Bryan Arrington, a construction supervisor with the program.

By putting in the sweat equity hours, the homeowners are able to purchase the home without coming up with the money for a down payment.

Each homeowner must put in at least 35 hours a week, which can be challenging, which is why volunteers are encouraged to help.

“That’s a lot of hours, now these homeowners have a full-time job as well, so we can have volunteers come in to help with that, and that’s where the high school comes in,” said Arrington.

Barring bad weather, the students in the construction class at Filer High School travel to the site every day to learn about construction, and help people become homeowners.

Matt Stephens, their teacher, says these kids are hard workers and learn everything they would need to know about residential construction.

“Kids see something greater than themselves; you know Mr. Stephens can yell at ‘em and have them do stuff, but when they see this is somebody that is going to live in this place when they are done, they definitely put in extra effort when they do it, and they’ve learned a ton,” said Matt Stephens, who teaches the construction class at Filer High School.

One high school senior says he is planning to go into construction when he graduates in a few weeks and is grateful for this class for helping him be prepared.

“We’ve learned a lot, I learned how to properly roof, how to properly lay out a house, how to properly set up concrete form, basically anything that is done, we’ve learned proper,” said Bryden Drake, a senior.

When these 8 houses are finished, the self-help housing program will have helped 100 families build their homes.

