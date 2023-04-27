Half a million Blue Spruce seedlings to be given away throughout Idaho on Arbor Day

Arbor day is Friday.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Arbor Day is the last Friday in April.

The holiday is all about celebrating the important role that trees play in our environment and every day living.

This year, Idahoans from across the state are invited to celebrate.

The Idaho Forest Products Commission is making Blue Spruce seedlings available to people all across the state.

Anyone is welcome to stop by one of their pick-up location and get a tree to plant in your own yard.

This year, they will be giving away more than half a million seedlings.

The Home Depot in Twin Falls, Lincoln County Youth Center in Richfield, The Idaho Department of Lands Field Office in Jerome, The Kimberly City Offices in Kimberly, The Filer City Offices in Filer, Lake Walcott State Park in Rupert are a few of the available locations in this area.

For a full list of locations that are taking part in the dissemination process visit this link.

