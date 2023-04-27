Heavy snowpack and wet conditions have some Camas County famers eyeing a later planting season

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “My first reaction is if you were showing me this picture right now, I would say it was the 10th of March, because this is what it looks like on this side of the prairie the 10th of March, and here we are approaching the first of May, and no one can believe there is this much snow on the ground.”

Rusty Kramer has deep roots in the Camas County area. He currently custom farms 2,000 - 4000 acres in Fairfield, farming mostly alfalfa and barley.

He says he has seen years when there has been more snow, but he has never seen snow this late in the season.

“The water is just now starting to run. I’m starting to see some reservoirs really fill up,” said Kramer.

According to the Idaho Department of Water Resources, the Big and Little Wood Basins are currently at more than 145% of normal.

“So this valley, even though I’m the weather master, we are over 80 percent dry land farming. We are one of the few places that has dry land farming. We rely on our snow pack,” said Kramer.

Now Kramer said this snow pack is going to be great for recharging the creeks, aquifers, and reservoirs that have been depleted by droughts in recent years.

But this snow pack is also going to shorten the planting window for some farmers in Camas County, as you can see behind me - some fields are just too wet and puddled for farmers to drag their machinery through.

“We have not had a tractor stuck in three years, and we can’t be unhooked a dozen times in a field, and have to get another tractor and pull ourselves out. That’s always fun and challenging as well,” said Kramer.

He says he expects to be planting by mid-May, but farmers typically like to start planting in mid-April.

“But is going to happen here is we are going to hit mid-May and you are going to just snap your fingers and it’s going to get hot, and that moisture is going to dry down fast,” added Kramer.

He says it is too soon to tell how the late planting season is going to impact yields, as everything can change with some late season rain - but he would rather have this issue than a drought.

