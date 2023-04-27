The Idaho Transportation Department looks at potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls

According to the study, the Perrine Bridge sees over 40,000 crossings per day.
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As KMVT has reported in the past, southern Idaho continues to grow, and with the growing population, the Idaho Transportation Department is looking to help alleviate traffic in and out of Twin Falls.

On Monday at the Twin Falls City Council meeting, ITD presented a study looking at the current bridges and traffic conditions.

According to the study, the Perrine Bridge sees over 40,000 crossings per day.

With the high amount of traffic there are many accidents at the intersection of Pole Line Road and Blue Lakes Boulevard, a third crossing would potentially alleviate some of those accidents.

A third crossing would also allow trucks another route to enter Twin Falls.

“When we studied the amount of trucks, about 25% of the vehicles coming in on a daily average are commercial vehicles. 7% of those are the large commercial vehicles so that equates to about, the total commercial vehicles, 10,000 a day.”

He said a third crossing wouldn’t eliminate truck traffic on the Perrine Bridge, but they hope it would reduce it by 20 to 40%.

